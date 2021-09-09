UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.99 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00006668 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $2.92 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.00396721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

