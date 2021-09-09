Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 3.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $262.75 and last traded at $263.80. 31,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,711,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.45.

Get Upstart alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.86.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.