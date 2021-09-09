Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 3.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $262.75 and last traded at $263.80. 31,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,711,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.33.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.45.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.86.
In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
