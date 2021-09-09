Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $14.26 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $142.58 million and $4.78 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.26 or 0.00030322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00175093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00737433 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

