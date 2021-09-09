US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Littelfuse by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Littelfuse by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,486. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

LFUS stock opened at $274.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.88 and a 200-day moving average of $262.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

