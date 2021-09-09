US Bancorp DE Sells 3,327 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $23,764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 161,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.15 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

