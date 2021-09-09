USDJ Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $11.42 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00191741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.03 or 0.07415872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.12 or 1.00142354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.00778884 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.