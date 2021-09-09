USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.68 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.68 million and $161.33 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00068155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00132393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00192963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.65 or 0.99727526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.40 or 0.07189463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.12 or 0.00848246 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.