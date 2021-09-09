Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.48. Vaccitech shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 6,059 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vaccitech plc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter worth $420,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $515,000.

Vaccitech Company Profile (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

