Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Cut by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,482. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

