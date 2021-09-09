Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $49.53. Valneva shares last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.