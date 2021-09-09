Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $49.53. Valneva shares last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VALN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
