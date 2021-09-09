VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.64 and last traded at $74.67. Approximately 46,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 85,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.01.

