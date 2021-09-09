Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $82,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,965. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

