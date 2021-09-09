Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $309.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

