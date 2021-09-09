Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,965. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

