Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $220.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $153.66 and a twelve month high of $247.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.96 and a 200-day moving average of $219.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

