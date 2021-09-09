Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lessened by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $445,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.