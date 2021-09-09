Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.