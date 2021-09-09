Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 24.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $216,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after buying an additional 278,027 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.