Vedanta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 832% compared to the typical daily volume of 860 call options.

Shares of VEDL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 23,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vedanta has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 62.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,550 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 53.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,900 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 19.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 40.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 295,513 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

