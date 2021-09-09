Vedanta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 832% compared to the typical daily volume of 860 call options.
Shares of VEDL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 23,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vedanta has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 62.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,550 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 53.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,900 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 19.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 40.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 295,513 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vedanta Company Profile
Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.
