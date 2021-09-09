Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

