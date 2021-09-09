Veil 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,681.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Veil has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $3,681.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

