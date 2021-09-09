Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $340.55 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $340.55 million and $5.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

