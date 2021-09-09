Venus Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.39 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Venus has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $352.89 million and approximately $45.39 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $31.82 or 0.00067713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.12 or 0.99739726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002162 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,090,577 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

