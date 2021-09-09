Venus (XVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49.13 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Venus has a market capitalization of $371.28 million and approximately $49.13 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $33.43 or 0.00071612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,687.18 or 1.00004122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,105,304 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

