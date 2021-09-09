Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $24.76

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $28.11. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,008,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

