Verasity Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $179.52 million and approximately $76.71 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00149936 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

