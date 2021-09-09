VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in VEREIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

