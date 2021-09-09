Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $419.43 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $419.43 million and approximately $29.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.57 or 0.00393197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

