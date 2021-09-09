Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.
Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 17,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -245.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
