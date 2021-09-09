Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 17,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -245.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

