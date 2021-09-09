Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.13 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 753,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,481. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

