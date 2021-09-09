Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.13 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 753,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,481. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.
In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
