Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 17,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.