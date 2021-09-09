Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 17,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

