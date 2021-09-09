Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 42,790 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.1% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

