Verso (VSO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $100,962.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $100,962.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00191306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.25 or 1.00006568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.15 or 0.07202767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00849435 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

