Vertcoin Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.43 million and $320,276.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,912.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.97 or 0.07530946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.80 or 0.01425632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00393696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.05 or 0.00564990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.07 or 0.00565026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00339912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,704,772 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

