Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $191.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.41. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

