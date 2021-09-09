Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares traded down 4.2% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.90. 130,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,177,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 142.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 129,033 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,779,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,793,000 after purchasing an additional 644,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

