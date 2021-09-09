Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of ILMN opened at $463.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.11 and its 200-day moving average is $438.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,881 shares of company stock worth $2,320,924. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.