Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.42 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $31,413.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.00392795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.