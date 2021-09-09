Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of VSAT traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 352,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

