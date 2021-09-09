Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28,135 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Northwest Pipe worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,106.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $212,096. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

