Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 151,181 Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 812.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth $12,746,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.85. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $618,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,082 shares of company stock worth $6,671,967 over the last ninety days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

