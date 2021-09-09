Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 192,840 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 192,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Lyell Immunopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

