Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 192,840 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 192,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Lyell Immunopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LYEL stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52.
Lyell Immunopharma Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
