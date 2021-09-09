Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,527 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of IES worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 7,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IES by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

