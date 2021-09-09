Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 244,050 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

