Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

