Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 228.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of NMI worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

