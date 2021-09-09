Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 164.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $944.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $280,038. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.