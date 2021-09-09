Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Mitek Systems worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 192.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $965.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

