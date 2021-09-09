Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Synaptics worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,639,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,253,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

