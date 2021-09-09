Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,693 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after buying an additional 681,163 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.27 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

